International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $645.59

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 645.59 ($8.17) and traded as high as GBX 664 ($8.40). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 646 ($8.17), with a volume of 46,176 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 645.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £248.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.04 and a beta of 0.18.

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. International Biotechnology’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

