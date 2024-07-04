International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $175.73. 1,649,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.