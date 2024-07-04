International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $62,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

