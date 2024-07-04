International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $25,662.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 257,112 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in International Paper by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

