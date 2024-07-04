International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 257,112 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 121.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 3,210,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,963. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

