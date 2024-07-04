Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Position Lifted by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Intrepid Potash makes up about 5.9% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 5.11% of Intrepid Potash worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,307 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.22. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

