Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 280.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Intuit were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $659.90. 931,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,018. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $619.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

