Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.
