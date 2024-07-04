Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 480,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.