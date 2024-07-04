Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.06. 1,015,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

