Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Stock Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 276,992 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,302. The stock has a market cap of $790.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

