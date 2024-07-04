Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $491.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

