Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.68

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 722019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,356 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,386,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

