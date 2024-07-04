IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.50 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $503.28 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.