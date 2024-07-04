IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.40 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. IOTA has a market cap of $519.82 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001450 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

