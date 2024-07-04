IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.3%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.96. 36,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 77,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.05% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

