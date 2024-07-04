iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.87 and last traded at C$27.04. Approximately 47,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 50,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.06.
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.38.
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.