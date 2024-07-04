iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

