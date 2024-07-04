iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,820,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IAGG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. 336,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.