iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $554.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

