iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 482.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,753,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $554.33. 4,554,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $554.81. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.62 and its 200 day moving average is $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

