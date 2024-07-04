iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $554.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $554.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

