iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IUSG traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.55. 311,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.