iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

