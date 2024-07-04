iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 921,570 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 849,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 194,338 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 276,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

