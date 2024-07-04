iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.02. 8,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.94.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.
About iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF
The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.
