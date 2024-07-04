iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 9,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

