iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,831. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

