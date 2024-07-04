iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.26

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $15.25. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1,141,661 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

