iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 549,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 341,565.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 693,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,294. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

