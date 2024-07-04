iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,220.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 274,767 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 166.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

