iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Shares Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.06 and last traded at C$50.05. Approximately 42,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 43,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.03.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

