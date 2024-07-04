iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 4.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $30,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.29. The stock had a trading volume of 372,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $301.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.