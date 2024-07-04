IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.25. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 25,852 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IZEA Worldwide news, major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 928,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,964.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,823,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 1,262,427 shares of company stock worth $3,900,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Flower City Capital boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide comprises about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flower City Capital owned 1.50% of IZEA Worldwide worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

