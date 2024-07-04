J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

