Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 4.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.79. 245,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 802,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JANX. Scotiabank began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

