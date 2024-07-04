Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,670.0 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Japan Post stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.
Japan Post Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Post
- Trading Halts Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.