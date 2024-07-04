JBDI Holdings Ltd. Prices IPO at $5.00 Per Share (JBDI)

JBDI Holdings Ltd. (JBDI) expects to raise $12 million in an initial public offering on the week of July 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,300,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, JBDI Holdings Ltd. generated $10.3 million in revenue and $400,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $98.9 million.

Spartan Capital Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

JBDI Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Our mission is to offer environmentally friendly, efficient, innovative and reliable products and services primarily in Singapore and also for the Southeast Asia region to help our customers move towards a zero environmental impact footprint and to save costs and achieve a better allocation of resources in the process. Our Groupâ€™s history began in 1983 when Mr. Lim CP set up Jurong Barrels with a business partner as an attempt to develop the business in the trading of Reconditioned Containers. Our Groupâ€™s business in trading of Reconditioned Containers officially commenced in 1984 when Mr. Lim CPâ€™s two brothers acquired all his business partnerâ€™s shares in Jurong Barrels and Jurong Barrels acquired a plant to Recondition used Containers. Following in their fatherâ€™s footsteps of trading in used Containers, they began trading in Reconditioned Containers as they believed that there is a bigger profit margin for these Containers than just used Containers. Over the nearly last four decades, we have grown from a small reconditioning and recycling business to a comprehensive revitalization, Reconditioning and recycling of drums business comprising a diversified range of drums including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys and intermediate bulk containers. We have also, over the years, diversified into the business lines of the sale of new drums and the collection of waste drums and related products. In becoming aware of the necessity of reducing the impact of businesses on the environment, we began the provision of waste water treatment through our direct wholly-owned subsidiary, JBD Systems. We have a long and proven track record in the supply of revitalized and Reconditioned steel and plastic drums in Singapore. We have been supplying Reconditioned Containers to our customers for close to four decades and have accumulated industry experience in the Reconditioning of Used Containers. To better serve our customers, we also supply new Containers and offer a range of ancillary services to complement our business. We have been accredited with ISO 9001 (quality management) for Reconditioning of drums since October 2008. We believe our industry knowledge, reputation and consistent delivery of quality products and services have contributed to our success over the years. We believe our track record in the supply of revitalized and Reconditioned steel and plastic drums and other products as well as our strategy to become environmentally friendly will facilitate the promotion and demand for our products with both existing and new customers, as well as the expansion of our business.Â As at January 31, 2024, we had a team of 56 workers, five technicians, three mechanics and 14 drivers in our operations department, which enable us to respond promptly to our customersâ€™ requests, in terms of providing customization of Containers and other ancillary services to suit our customersâ€™ needs and requirements. We believe that with the support of our Groupâ€™s stable pool of directly-hired skilled workforce and our own facilities (including all machines required for Reconditioning of used Containers, and as of January 31, 2024, a fleet of 13 delivery trucks and 15 forklifts and wastewater treatment facilities), we are self-contained and we are able to maintain the quality of our products and services in an efficient and coordinated manner as we do not have to rely on subcontractors to assist us in any production, service, logistic or maintenance process. Moreover, having our own pool of skilled direct labor and our own facilities will help us control and manage our costs more efficiently and effectively, which we believe helps to boost or stabilize our profit margins. Â We are led by Mr. Lim CP, our Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer and one of the founding shareholders, who has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of our Group. Mr. Lim CP has over 40 years of experience in the trading of Reconditioned and new Containers in Singapore and is primarily responsible for planning and execution of our Groupâ€™s business strategies. He is supported by the other Executive Directors, Executive Officers and senior management (namely Mr. Liang Zhao Rong, Mr. Lim KS, Mr. Lim TC, Mr. Lim TM and Mr. Quek Che Wah) who collectively possess expertise in Reconditioning services, sales and marketing, operations, customer relationship management, human resources, operations and financial control and have been working with our Group for over 21 years on average.Â Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Nov. 30, 2023. (Note: JBDI Holdings expects its assumed IPO price to be $5.00 – the top of its previous range of $4.00 to $5.00 – on 2.25 million shares.Â JBDI Holdings filed an F-1/A on BDI Holdings filed an F-1/A on Feb. 22, 2024, to increase its IPO’s size to 2.25 million shares – 1.75 million shares by the company and 500,000 shares by the selling shareholders – at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $10.13 million. Background: JBDI Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 to go public on Feb. 8, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 1.75 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00. Spartan Capital was the sole book-runner. . JBDI Holdings Ltd. filed confidential IPO documents on Feb. 2, 2023. “.

JBDI Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1983 and has 78 employees. The company is located at 34 GUL CRESCENT SINGAPORE U0 629538 and can be reached via phone at +65 6861 4150 or on the web at https://www.barrels.com.sg/.

