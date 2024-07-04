JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Underweight

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NYSE:LAW opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

