Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 43,037,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 22,070,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.11.

Katoro Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.