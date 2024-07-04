Kaye Capital Management Has $23.72 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kaye Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 10.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kaye Capital Management owned 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

