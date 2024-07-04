KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.42. The company has a market cap of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18.

About KCR Residential REIT

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

