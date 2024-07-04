Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys Shares of 40,342 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,000. Cencora makes up 2.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.50. 648,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,663. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

