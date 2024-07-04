Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

