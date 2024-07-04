Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.03. 313,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.19 and a 200 day moving average of $450.76. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

