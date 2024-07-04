Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 2,321 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

