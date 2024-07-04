Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,798. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

