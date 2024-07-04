Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 858,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,400. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

