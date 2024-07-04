Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after acquiring an additional 65,966 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after acquiring an additional 883,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after acquiring an additional 742,390 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 898,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

