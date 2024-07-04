Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 746 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.33.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $449.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,807. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.51 and its 200 day moving average is $432.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.